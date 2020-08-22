1/1
Foster Dorn
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Foster's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Foster Dorn 1946—2020
Foster Burton Dorn, 73, of West Brooklyn, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Rochelle Community Hospital. Foster was born December 31, 1946 in Rockford, the son of Burton Walter and Vivian Hazel (Vincer) Dorn. He married his wife, Karen, on March 31, 1989 in Rockford.
Foster graduated from Stillman Valley High School in 1965. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Foster lived and farmed in the Davis Junction area until he moved south to West Brooklyn where he continued to farm. He served as a trustee for the West Brooklyn Fire Department for many years.
Foster is survived by his wife, Karen, of West Brooklyn; two children: Darin (Johnnice) Dorn of Ashton and Dawn (Chad) Palmer of Rockford; step-son, Robert Backer of Rockton; five grandchildren: Ellah, Audree, and Luke Dorn and Karsyn and Tyson Palmer; a sister, Pearl Miller; and his first wife and mother of his children, Lana Rippentrop.
Foster is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 16060 E. Lindenwood Rd in Lindenwood. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines should be followed.
The funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Matthew Rosebrock officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Unger Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow in Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle with military honors provided by the Eastern Lee-Ogle Honor Guard. Contributions in Foster's memory may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lindenwood. Please visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815)562-4534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved