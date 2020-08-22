Foster Dorn 1946—2020
Foster Burton Dorn, 73, of West Brooklyn, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Rochelle Community Hospital. Foster was born December 31, 1946 in Rockford, the son of Burton Walter and Vivian Hazel (Vincer) Dorn. He married his wife, Karen, on March 31, 1989 in Rockford.
Foster graduated from Stillman Valley High School in 1965. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Foster lived and farmed in the Davis Junction area until he moved south to West Brooklyn where he continued to farm. He served as a trustee for the West Brooklyn Fire Department for many years.
Foster is survived by his wife, Karen, of West Brooklyn; two children: Darin (Johnnice) Dorn of Ashton and Dawn (Chad) Palmer of Rockford; step-son, Robert Backer of Rockton; five grandchildren: Ellah, Audree, and Luke Dorn and Karsyn and Tyson Palmer; a sister, Pearl Miller; and his first wife and mother of his children, Lana Rippentrop.
Foster is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4-7 P.M. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 16060 E. Lindenwood Rd in Lindenwood. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines should be followed.
The funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Matthew Rosebrock officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Unger Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow in Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle with military honors provided by the Eastern Lee-Ogle Honor Guard. Contributions in Foster's memory may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lindenwood. Please visit www.ungerhorner.com
to sign the online guest book.