Fouad (Fred) Adamany
1933 - 2020
Fouad (Fred) Adamany, 87, of Rockford, Illinois died on October 31, 2020. The eldest son of Michel Adamany and Olga Filfley Adamany, Fred was born in Zahle, Lebanon on February 10, 1933. Born a US citizen, as his father had received his own citizenship prior to Fred's birth, Fred immigrated to the United States and served in the Korean War. Fred married Hayat Hreiz on May 7, 1959. He so loved this country and more specifically the City of Rockford, Illinois and was grateful for all the opportunities this great town afforded him.
Throughout all of his life, Fred was most proud and grateful for what he called his greatest accomplishments: His 61-year marriage to Hayat, his children, his grandchildren and his entire extended family.
Fouad is survived by his wife, Hayat; his brothers, John (Betty) Adamany, Alan Adamany, Anthony Adamany, sister-in-law Jackie Adamany; his children, Mona (Scott) Lindvall, Michael (Jaime) Adamany, Tania (Peter) Wisbey, Andrea (Bill) Mann and 13 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Predeceased by his parents Michel and Olga Adamany; father-in-law and mother-in-law Rasheed and Rose Hreiz; sister-in-law Nancy Adamany; and brother-in-law Mike Harris.
The organizations he held dearest are St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Private funeral arrangements by Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home.
To leave a condolence or light a candle, please go to www.alkfunerals.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
