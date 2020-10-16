1/1
Frances J. Baborsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances J. Baborsky 1932—2020
Age 88 of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Saint Therese at St. Odilia. Preceded in death by parents Joseph Lazzaro and Angeline Lazzaro-Bonello. She is survived by husband of 63 years, Fred; daughter Louise (Dave) Burque; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Colby; and other loving family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Saint Therese at St. Odilia for their compassionate care of mom. Private services for the family will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved