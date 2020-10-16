Frances J. Baborsky 1932—2020

Age 88 of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at Saint Therese at St. Odilia. Preceded in death by parents Joseph Lazzaro and Angeline Lazzaro-Bonello. She is survived by husband of 63 years, Fred; daughter Louise (Dave) Burque; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Colby; and other loving family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Saint Therese at St. Odilia for their compassionate care of mom. Private services for the family will be held at a later date.



