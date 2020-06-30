Frances L. Smith 1932—2020
Frances Lillian Smith, 88, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Frances was born in northern Boone County on March 30, 1932, daughter of Carl and Inga (Johnson) Olson. She graduated from North Boone High School in Capron, where she met her husband, Earl A. Smith, at the age of 14. Frances married Earl on November 23, 1951, in Jefferson Prairie, and the couple shared 68 years of marriage. Together, they traveled to Europe, went on cruises and relaxed at their cabin on a lake in Wisconsin and at their home in Arizona. Frances most loved spending time with her family, and also enjoyed knitting, sewing, golfing, reading and baking (especially her much-loved apple crisp!).
Surviving relatives include her husband, Earl; children, Diane (Tom) Child and Karen (Tom) Etier; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Xavi) Rodriguez, Alyssa Etier, Lauren Etier and Mark Child; great-grandchildren, Isla and Oliver Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter, Carla.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No public services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorials to be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61108.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Frances Lillian Smith, 88, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Frances was born in northern Boone County on March 30, 1932, daughter of Carl and Inga (Johnson) Olson. She graduated from North Boone High School in Capron, where she met her husband, Earl A. Smith, at the age of 14. Frances married Earl on November 23, 1951, in Jefferson Prairie, and the couple shared 68 years of marriage. Together, they traveled to Europe, went on cruises and relaxed at their cabin on a lake in Wisconsin and at their home in Arizona. Frances most loved spending time with her family, and also enjoyed knitting, sewing, golfing, reading and baking (especially her much-loved apple crisp!).
Surviving relatives include her husband, Earl; children, Diane (Tom) Child and Karen (Tom) Etier; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Xavi) Rodriguez, Alyssa Etier, Lauren Etier and Mark Child; great-grandchildren, Isla and Oliver Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by daughter, Carla.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No public services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorials to be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL 61108.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.