Frances M. (Fran) Dugar 1925—2020
Frances M. (Fran) Dugar, 95, of Rockford went to be with her husband Al on October 16, 2020. Frances was born in Rockford on March 18, 1925, the daughter of Frank P. and Helen M. (Fackel) Lange. Fran married Alvin Dugar on October 19, 1957 at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Fran was a founding member of Holy Family Catholic Church and worked 33 years at ComEd retiring in 1983. Frances graduated from Bishop Muldoon High School in 1943. Frances is survived by: brother-in-law Jim Tooley of Rockford; nephews and niece: Gary Schlehuber of Loves Park, Jim Schlehuber of Omaha NE., Nancie Brown of Loves Park, Michael Schlehuber of Dallas, TX and David Tooley of Libertyville, IL, as well as their spouses, children and grandchildren who were all blessed to call her Aunt Fran. She also leaves many friends at Siena on Brendenwood where she has lived since 2014. Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband Al; parents Frank and Helen; sisters Kay Schlehuber and Honey Tooley; brother-in-law Bob Schlehuber and nephew Larry Schlehuber.
Memorial Mass to celebrate Frances' life will be 11:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church 600 Clifford Ave. in Loves Park. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park. Sunset Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
