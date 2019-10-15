|
Frances M. Medina 1927—2019
Frances M. Medina, 92, of Rockford, passed away October 12, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimers and breast cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family in her home. Born May 30, 1927 in Nelson, IL, but was raised in Sterling area. She was the daughter of Frank & Librada (Zambrano) Martinez. Married Vincent Medina in Dubuque, IA on August 13, 1955.
Frances lived and worked in Rockford until marrying the love of her life, Vincent. She was a loving and dedicated 'military wife'; traveling the world with her Vince. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and Choir. A lifetime Women's Auxiliary member of VFW #5149 and American Legion Auxiliary #1207. Frances was also involved in the Yellow Ribbon Support group for many years. She loved to dance and listen to music from the 40's and 50's. She loved knitting and working on her puzzle books. But her favorite pastime was enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was her life.
Survivors include husband, Vincent; daughters Laura (Dave) Wilks-Schardt of Cherry Valley, IL and Linda (Jerome) McCarren of Rockford, IL; grandchildren, Amanda Wilks, Darell (Michelle) Wilks, Angela (Randy Rodriguez) Perez, Brittani (Jake) White, Jerome (Mara) McCarren, Kyle McCarren and Cole McCarren; great grandchildren, Victoria Larrabee, Matthew and Caleb Wilks, Sydney, Lauren, Paitynn and Connor Wilks, Dominic and Alexis Perez, Ryland and Aria White, Jaidyn, Kaenyn, Kamryn and Kayson McCarren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister in law Pauline Medina. Predeceased by her son, Larry Medina; siblings, Josephine (Eugene) Ewbank, Anne (Jesse) Ortega, Madeline Martinez, John (Ann) Martinez and Albert Hernandez.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Northern Illinois Hospice. A special thank you to Ellie and other caregivers, who treated our mother with such respect and care.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 3004 11th Street, Rockford. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. with rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108 and will continue on Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Northern Illinois Hospice or St. Edwards Church. Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019