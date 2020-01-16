Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
1945 - 2020
Frances Ruf Obituary
Frances Ruf 1945—2020
Frances E. Ruf, 74, of Machesney Park, passed away peacefully from Parkinson's disease Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born August 18, 1945, in Rockford, the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Mills) Stotler. Graduated from West High School, Class of 1963. Married Robert Ruf. Employed by Barber Colman. Member of Loves Park VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed many years in Mauston, WI, before moving back to Machesney Park in 2013. Frances loved spending time with family and friends, her dog, Teddy and camping. Survivors include son, Lynn Mangrum; daughter, Tammy (Ray) Oellig; two grandchildren, Stephanie (Clayton) Palmer and Andrea Palmer; three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Harper and Hannah; siblings, Nancy Wolfe, Margret Luter, David (Jan) Stotler, Jean (Rob) Taft, Tom (Judy) Stotler and Linda Condon; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband; infant son, Terry Mangrum; two sisters, Dorothy Case and Carol Barton; brother, Charles Stotler, Jr. Special thanks to the staff at Generations at Neighbors in Byron.
Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
