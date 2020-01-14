Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
600 Clifford Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
600 Clifford Ave.
Frances Torres Obituary
Frances Torres 1921—2020
Frances R Torres, 98, of Machesney Park passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, in her residence. Born March 9, 1921, in Neva, Kansas, the daughter of Sylvestre and Damacia (Ruvalcaba) Lopez. Married Fulgencio Torres on August 31, 1946, in Emporia, Kansas. Employed by Rockford Store. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church for 62 years, where she served in the Altar and Rosary Society and on the funeral luncheon committee. Devoted to her husband, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by all. Survivors include children, Stephen Torres, Loraine (Michael) Murphy, Lisa Torres; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Ambrose (Virginia) Lopez, Reyes "Ray" (Hope) Lopez, John (Vicky) Lopez; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m., Friday, January 17, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation from 10 a.m. to time of service. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For full obit, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
