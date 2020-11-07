Francis "Frank" A. Militello 1930—2020
Francis "Frank" A. Militello, 89, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1930 in Rockford, the son of Joseph and Pauline (LoMonaco) Militello. Frank graduated from East High School. He married Elizabeth Powers on September 1, 1956. Frank was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. Frank worked in Rockford all his life with Buchman-Hall Beverage, Domino Distributing and Rockford School District 205. Frank loved his family and grandchildren. He loved going out to eat and socializing over cheese and crackers. He loved to play cards and recently played bridge 3-4 times a week. He loved his bridge friends and McDonalds buddies. Frank was a life long Chicago Bears and New York Yankees fan. Most of all, Frank loved the Lord. He took communion and prayer for his family daily. He trusted in the Lord for his salvation and the family takes comfort in knowing he is now with the Lord.
Survivors include his children, Matt (Sheryl) Militello, Joe Militello, Mary (Pat) Sanders and Nick Militello; grandchildren, Nicole (Josh) Saxer, Joey (Elizabeth) Militello, Danielle (Jeffrey) Weberg, Michelle (Wes) Mathieu, Kelly (Joe) Sanchez, Andria Sanders (Jon) and Greta Sanders; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Corky Sartino; sister-in-laws, Marge and Nancy and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care.
A walk through visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111. Graveside service will be private. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com