1/1
Francis A. "Frank" Militello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis "Frank" A. Militello 1930—2020
Francis "Frank" A. Militello, 89, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on November 13, 1930 in Rockford, the son of Joseph and Pauline (LoMonaco) Militello. Frank graduated from East High School. He married Elizabeth Powers on September 1, 1956. Frank was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. Frank worked in Rockford all his life with Buchman-Hall Beverage, Domino Distributing and Rockford School District 205. Frank loved his family and grandchildren. He loved going out to eat and socializing over cheese and crackers. He loved to play cards and recently played bridge 3-4 times a week. He loved his bridge friends and McDonalds buddies. Frank was a life long Chicago Bears and New York Yankees fan. Most of all, Frank loved the Lord. He took communion and prayer for his family daily. He trusted in the Lord for his salvation and the family takes comfort in knowing he is now with the Lord.
Survivors include his children, Matt (Sheryl) Militello, Joe Militello, Mary (Pat) Sanders and Nick Militello; grandchildren, Nicole (Josh) Saxer, Joey (Elizabeth) Militello, Danielle (Jeffrey) Weberg, Michelle (Wes) Mathieu, Kelly (Joe) Sanchez, Andria Sanders (Jon) and Greta Sanders; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Corky Sartino; sister-in-laws, Marge and Nancy and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care.
A walk through visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111. Graveside service will be private. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved