|
|
Francis "Frank" Christian Ortt 1938—2020
Francis "Frank" Christian Ortt, 81, of Loves Park, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland to Thomas and Mary (Horner) Ortt. Frank married Lynne Jensen on July 18, 1981 in Church by the side of the Road. He was a veteran of the United States National Guard and retired from National Can. Frank enjoyed golf, bowling and was a great handyman, especially with electronics.
Survivors include his wife, Lynne Ortt; sons, Keith (Kathy) Bobash, Kirk (Dori Urquhart) Bobash and Kelly (Janice) Ortt; grandchildren, Kyle and Michael Bobash, George Urquhart and Nikki and Cassidy Ortt; sister, Patricia Frye. Predeceased by his parents, sister, Mary Jane Ablaza; brother, Gerald Ortt.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020