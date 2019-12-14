|
Francis I. "Fran" Hogan 1931—2019
Byron – Francis I. "Fran" Hogan, age 88, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 10, 1931 in rural Byron, the son of William L. and Anna May (Stine) Hogan. He graduated, from Byron High School in 1949 remaining ever loyal to Byron Athletics, and was himself, a two-time inductee into the Byron High School Sports Hall of Fame. He served his country in the United States Army Signal Corp. Fran married Dawn M. Hackney on November 27, 1954 in Byron. He served as Byron's "Best" Postmaster from 1966 until he retired in 1992. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Byron where he was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Byron American Legion. Fran served his community on the Byron Ambulance and the Byron Fire Department. He was predeceased by his parents, his mother-in-law Imogene "Jean" Hackney, his wife Dawn, and daughter-in-law Marcia Hogan. He is survived by his children; Kim Hogan of Byron, Jeanne (Andy) Cobb of San Antonio, TX, William "Pat" Hogan of Byron, Michael (Carol) Hogan of Kathleen, Georgia, and Suzie (Pete) Martinez of San Antonio, TX, sister Mary Bontjes of Byron, 2 brothers; William "Bill" (Patricia "Pat") Hogan of Byron, and Charles "Chuck" Wilbur of Potomac, Maryland, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Christian Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Byron, with the Rev. Rich Rosinski officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 4-6:45 pm at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, 506 W. Merchant Street in Byron, IL with a 6:45 pm Ringing of the Bell service by the Byron Fire Dept. and a 7:00 pm Rosary service. A memorial fund is established in Fran's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019