Frank A. Leon 1927—2019
Frank A. Leon, 92, of Mesa, Arizona, formally of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born April 9, 1927 in Rockford. Son of Emeterio Leon. Veteran of the United States Navy having served during WWII. His career span from being a deliveryman for a local towel service to working with Winnebago County as a Jailer for many years. United in marriage to Opal V. Stunkel on October 6, 1982 in Rockford. She predeceased him on June 16, 2000. Having relocated to Mesa, AZ. he found enjoyment in the good weather and was a avid golfer with his friend Jules. Survivors include his significant other, Annabelle Russo; sister, Raphaels Garcia; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his father. No Funeral Services were held. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019