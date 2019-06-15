|
Frank Casarotto, Sr. 1935—2019
Frank R. Casarotto, Sr., 83, of Loves Park, IL, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Minocqua, WI. Born November 25, 1935, in Rockford, IL, the son of Emil and Theresa (Fabrilo) Casarotto. Married Mary Honecker on May 12, 1956. Retired from Woodward Governor. Member of Grace Lutheran Church. Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Frank (Dawn) Casarotto, Jr., Becky (Mark) Munger, Joan (Tom) McMahon and Kathy (Jeff) Jilek; grandchildren, Jennifer Casarotto, Jessica Casarotto, Andrew (Morgan) Munger, Kelly (Rem Hinck) Munger, Christopher (Carley) McMahon, Steven McMahon, Ashley Jilek and Megan (Jesus) Hernandez; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Louise) Casarotto; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; daughter, Jeanie; 5 brothers; 2 sisters.
Service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for Vets for Fishing. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019