1/1
Frank D. Cudia Sr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank D. Cudia, Sr. 1948—2020
Frank D. Cudia Sr., 72, of Rockford, Illinois died unexpectedly July 13, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1948 the son of Sam and Golda (Garr) Cudia. After his mother died, Frank was raised at St. Vincent's Orphanage in Freeport, Illinois where he served as an altar boy. Frank married his high school sweetheart Gloria Cardenas on January 17, 1970, while Frank was serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. The two graduated from Rockford West High School. Frank was a proud union member of the UAW, and retired from the Chrysler Corporation after 37 years of service.
Frank was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching sports, especially his grandson's games. Frank was generous, charitable, kind, and humble. He had an amazing sense of humor and his jokes are now repeated by his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife; children Angelica (Joe) Gonzales and Frank D. Cudia Jr.; grandchildren Victoria Cudia, Connor Castillo, Jacob, Joseph, Michael, and Isaac Gonzales; brothers Ralph (June) Besand Sam (Rose) Cudia; sisters Berniece Lameyer, Phyllis Jackson, Barb LeGault. He is predeceased by his sister LaVonne Richardson; and best friend Richard Rivera.
Private Family services will be Saturday July 18, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Family will welcome guests with a walk-through visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday July 18, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61108. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Share condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
We have known Frank and Gloria for many years, as they were once in our Sunday School class. We remember him as a very friendly, kind person. He will be missed.
Jeanne & Greg Hackbarth
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved