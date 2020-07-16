Frank D. Cudia, Sr. 1948—2020
Frank D. Cudia Sr., 72, of Rockford, Illinois died unexpectedly July 13, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1948 the son of Sam and Golda (Garr) Cudia. After his mother died, Frank was raised at St. Vincent's Orphanage in Freeport, Illinois where he served as an altar boy. Frank married his high school sweetheart Gloria Cardenas on January 17, 1970, while Frank was serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. The two graduated from Rockford West High School. Frank was a proud union member of the UAW, and retired from the Chrysler Corporation after 37 years of service.
Frank was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching sports, especially his grandson's games. Frank was generous, charitable, kind, and humble. He had an amazing sense of humor and his jokes are now repeated by his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife; children Angelica (Joe) Gonzales and Frank D. Cudia Jr.; grandchildren Victoria Cudia, Connor Castillo, Jacob, Joseph, Michael, and Isaac Gonzales; brothers Ralph (June) Besand Sam (Rose) Cudia; sisters Berniece Lameyer, Phyllis Jackson, Barb LeGault. He is predeceased by his sister LaVonne Richardson; and best friend Richard Rivera.
Private Family services will be Saturday July 18, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Family will welcome guests with a walk-through visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday July 18, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61108. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Share condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.