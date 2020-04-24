|
Frank E. Bacher 1923—2020
Frank E. Bacher, 96, of Loves Park passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his Grand Victorian residence. Born May 28, 1923, in Vincennes, IN, the son of Frank and Dolly (Snider) Bacher. After graduation from Vincennes High School in 1942, Frank served in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he was in active duty from 1942 through 1945. He fought in the battle of Saipan (1944) and was awarded the American Theater Ribbon, an EAME Theater Ribbon with a Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, a Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Victory Medal World War II. After his discharge from the Army, Frank married Frances Glennabell Wheeler on Sept. 7, 1946. She passed away March 21, 2009. On October 19, 2011, Frank married Socorro Miller. He learned to love Mexican food on their many visits to their favorite restaurant, Alvarez. During his career, he was employed by the Rockford Ordnance Plant (1950's) doing machine maintenance, Eighmy Equipment Company and the Central Illinois Electric & Gas Company. Frank was then self-employed as a building and remodeling contractor throughout Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin regions for more than twenty years. He was especially proud of his many years of work for McDonalds and held dear the special friends he made there. In earlier years, Frank enjoyed playing baseball and later became a skilled woodworker and cabinetmaker. His children and grandchildren have many handcrafted keepsakes to remember him. He also had a love of flying and enjoyed piloting his Cessna Hawk XP around the area. Survivors include his wife, Socorro, and her daughters, Helen (Dwight) Zuehlsdorff of Arkansas and Myra (Win) Callender of Texas; his children, David (Susan) Bacher of Middleburg, FL, John (Cindy) Bacher of Rockford, Roberta Bacher of Loves Park and Karen Bacher of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Mark (Janet) Bacher of Orange Park, FL, Jennifer (Tim Hopkins) Phillips-Bacher of London, UK, Jeffrey (Jessica) Bacher of Byron and Brittany Behrends of Las Vegas, NV; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, John (Margie) Bacher of Fountain Hills, AZ. Frank is preceded in death by his parents; sister; and a brother. The family thanks loving caregivers Debbie and Janice, Mercyhealth Hospice, and the staff at the Grand Victorian, for their kind and compassionate care.
Per his request, services were private with inurnment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020