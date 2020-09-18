Frank E. "Dusty" Dowd 1927—2020

Frank E. "Dusty" Dowd, 92, of Pecatonica, IL died at 3:45 p.m., Wednesday June 17, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 28, 1927, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward and Alice (Green) Dowd. He graduated from Pecatonica High School class of 1945. Dusty enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corp in 1945. Married LaVaughn Short in Dixon, IL on February 25, 1959. Dusty was a farmer all his life in Pecatonia, IL as well as a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service retiring in 1989.

Attended the Pecatonica United Methodist Church; member of Free Pec Investment Club; 74 year member of Eugene J. Barloga American Legion Post #197; Served on the Pecatonica Cemetery Board; Served as Pecatonica Township Supervisor. He was an Avid sports fan sharing his love of sports with all of his family. Very special to him were his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. Dusty was known for his garden that many benefited from every year. He was a special man to the town of Pecatonica and was beloved and taken care of in his senior years by the community.

A very special thank to his caregivers from FHN Hospice and Home Instead.

Survivors include: children sons Mike (Dyana) Silaggi and Dave (Annie) Silaggi; daughter Mary (Dale) Melancen; grandchildren Erin (Tim) Breakey; Jeff (Jennifer) Silaggi; Brett Silaggi; Erika (Scott) Waterman; Dana (Dave) Herrick, Dustin (Beth) Melancen; Matthew (Margaret) Melancen; 14 Great Grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceased Parents, wife, sisters Jane Dowd and Mary Clark.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to FHN Hospice and Friends Forever Humane Society.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Pecatonica Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. Cremation Rites were Accorded. McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel assisted the family.







