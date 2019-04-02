Frank Greenfield 1947—2019

Frank E. Greenfield, 71, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on March 29, 2019 in Rockford, IL. He was born on October 6, 1947 to Paul and Mary (Jergens) Greenfield in Ashton, IL. Frank married the love of his life, Judy Greenfield, on November 6, 1999 in Belvidere, IL. Frank graduated high school and was drafted into the Military Police Corps, a uniformed law enforcement branch of the United States Army. After his service with the army, Frank worked for ComEd for 45 years as a service repairman. Frank enjoyed watching Nascar, the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed spending time with his family and taking wonderful trips around the world with his loving wife Judy.

Frank is loved and will be missed by his wife, Judith; children, Joe Greenfield, Chuck (Cheryl) Catalani, Jeff (Brenda) Catalani, Lisa (David) Grenlund, Chris (Yvonne) Catalani, and Jaret (Kelly) Catalani; grandchildren, DJ, Roberto, Aliyah, Jay, Martin, Stephanie (Josh), Jason (Brandy), Kortnee (Jake), Kyle (Shelby), Nick (Claudia), Kayla (Rory), Brooke (Vinnie), Cory (Cassidy), Melody (Matt), Ella (Our bug), and Gavin; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; and numerous other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Mary.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. Pastor John Brennan to officiate. Memorials in Frank's name can be made out to the family to give to an organization at a later date. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com. Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019