Frank L. Gulcynski 1926—2020
Frank L. Gulcynski, 94, of Rockford, departed this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born on April 29, 1926 in a log cabin on the family dairy farm near Stanley, WI, he was the son of Frances (Sliwka) and Vincent Gulcynski. A WWII US Army veteran, he served in occupied Japan. Following his tour, Frank attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison attaining a BS in Agriculture. On September 1, 1951, he married his life's partner for 61 years, Eldora M. Juhnke. Frank taught agriculture, sold insurance and after moving to Rockford in 1961, served the community as a health inspector for Rockford and Winnebago County Health Departments until retirement. He was a faithful member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church for 47 years. Frank enjoyed time with family and friends, travel, listening to music, dancing, playing golf and pool and working in his yard. Frank is survived by his children, Karen (Philip) Sterbling, Brian (Peggy) Gulcynski, Ardis (Larry) Cross, and Shari (Russ) Rourke, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Emily Ustruck, Geraldine (James) Janette, and Judy Jacobson. He is predeceased by his wife, Eldora and brother, Robert Gulcynski.
Due to current health restrictions, Frank will be laid to rest at Milton Lawn Memorial Park, Janesville, WI in a private family service with Rev. Rob James officiating. Memorials may be made to Carpenter's Place or Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Rockford. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com
