Frank Leroy Whitney 1944—2020

Frank Leroy Whitney, 76 passed away September 17,2020. Born April 2, 1944 to Clifford and Marjorie Whitney, Frank graduated from Winnebago High School in 1962 and the University of Illinois in 1966. After serving as an officer in the US Army, he joined his father on the family farm. In 1975 he married his beloved wife Charlene, and together they raised their two children, Marques and Courtney. Frank was active in his community, serving on numerous boards, including Macktown State Bank, Winnebago School Board, Winnebago County Pork Producers, Seward Ag Supply--of which he was a founding member, as well as many other organizations. He enjoyed coaching 4H basketball and supporting his children in their academic and extracurricular activities, instilling in them the value of hard work, civic-mindedness, honesty, loyalty, and education. Frank and Char are blessed with a great many good friends who will dearly miss his sense of humor, sharp wit, keen intellect, and gentle, caring spirit.

Frank is survived by his wife of 45 years, son Marques, who has taken over operating the farm, daughter Courtney (Shane Kerr) of Miami, Florida, and grandson Braden; sisters Joyce Clymore of Canton, OH; Jean Trine (Arden) of Madison, WI; Joan Liston (Richard) of Southern Shores, NC; and their two Havanese Nando and Ricky.

A celebration of Frank's life is being planned.



