Frank M. Panozzo 1935—2020
Frank Matthew Panozzo, 84, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Frank was born November 21, 1935 in Rockford, son of Louis and Blanche (Pieters) Panozzo. He graduated from West High School in 1954. Frank served two years in the United States Army with tours of duty in Korea and Japan until his honorable discharge in 1956. He worked for K Mart at the East State Street store for 30 years, retiring in 2002. Frank enjoyed watching sports, reading and the opera.
Frank is survived by his two sons, a sister. He extends special thanks to the entire staff of Northern Illinois Hospice.
To honor Frank's wishes, no public services will be held. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020