Frank Mangruem 1965—2020
Frank D. "Bro" Mangruem, of Rockford departed this earthly life February 12, 2020. He was born November 22, 1965 in Huntsville, AL the son of Frank Sr. and Eva Mangruem. Frank lived most of his life in Rockford coming from Huntsville. Frank married Priscilla Matson November 7, 2003. He was employed as teacher by Rockford Board of Education at the YMCA. Frank was a member of Washington Park Christian Church serving as a minister, a usher and would evangelize in the streets. He graduated from Guilford High School and graduated from Rasmussen College receiving his business management Degree later to attend Rockford College.
Frank leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Priscilla; six sons and two daughters; mother Eva Mangruem; three brothers; and two sisters; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, and sister.
Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020