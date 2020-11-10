Frank McGraw 1922—2020
Frank H. McGraw, 98, of Rockford, died at 7:31 A.M. on Monday November 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. He was born on September 11, 1922 in Chicago, IL. to Frank Whitney and Grace Ann (Haerr) McGraw. He lived in the Rockford area for 65 years coming here from Greenwood, WI. Married to the former Helen Klossner in Chicago on July 5, 1947. Formerly employed as a Tool and Die Maker by National Lock and Elco. Navy Veteran serving in WWII and Korean wars on the USS Wisconsin. He was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader for many years and spent 20 years with the New Milford Fire Department serving as assistant chief for 10 years. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his Son, Frank W. McGraw Jr. of Baraboo, WI; Daughter, Rana Ehmen of Rockford and Son, Lance McGraw of Rockford. 6 Grand children and numerous Great-Grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife Helen and his daughter Janice.
Graveside services will take place at 11:00 A.M. Friday November 13, 2020 at New Milford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for donations to the New Milford Fire Department and Northern Illinois Hospice. Arrangements by Julian-Poorman-Welte Funeral Home. 304 N. 5th St. Rockford,IL. Online guestbook, maps and directions can be found at www.weltefuneral.com