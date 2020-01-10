|
Frank O'Keefe 1953—2019
Frank O'Keefe III, 66, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Presence St. Anne Center in Rockford, IL. He was born on Monday, July 27, 1953 in Franklin, MO to the late Frank and Eula (Ivy) O'Keefe. Frank is loved and will be missed by his nieces, Shannon Blackely, Maggie Howarth; uncle, Charles Richard O'Keefe Sr.; 13 cousins; beloved pet, Mazzie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eula; sister, Kathleen A. Howarth, brother, John "Jack" Patrick O'Keefe. A special thanks to OSF Hospice for their care and compassion, and to Rod Gustafson for taking Mazzie into his care. There will be a celebration of life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at the Lombardi Club in Rockford, IL. Interment will be private at St. Mary's & St. James Cemetery in Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020