Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
For more information about
Frank O'Keefe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Lombardi Club
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank O'Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank O'Keefe


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank O'Keefe Obituary
Frank O'Keefe 1953—2019
Frank O'Keefe III, 66, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Presence St. Anne Center in Rockford, IL. He was born on Monday, July 27, 1953 in Franklin, MO to the late Frank and Eula (Ivy) O'Keefe. Frank is loved and will be missed by his nieces, Shannon Blackely, Maggie Howarth; uncle, Charles Richard O'Keefe Sr.; 13 cousins; beloved pet, Mazzie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eula; sister, Kathleen A. Howarth, brother, John "Jack" Patrick O'Keefe. A special thanks to OSF Hospice for their care and compassion, and to Rod Gustafson for taking Mazzie into his care. There will be a celebration of life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at the Lombardi Club in Rockford, IL. Interment will be private at St. Mary's & St. James Cemetery in Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -