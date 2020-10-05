1/1
Frank Oscar Johnson
Frank Oscar Johnson 1924—2020
Frank Oscar Johnson, 96 of Pecatonica, IL died at 2:10 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Prairie View Assisted Living in Winnebago, IL.
A Memorial Ceremony, following social distancing guidelines and requesting the public to wear masks, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in First Lutheran Church 627 Taylor Street Pecatonica, IL with Pastor Nord Swanstrom officiating. Cremation Rites were Accorded, with final resting place to be Pecatonica Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 am until of Ceremony on Saturday.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
