Frank Oscar Johnson 1924—2020

Frank Oscar Johnson, 96 of Pecatonica, IL died at 2:10 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Prairie View Assisted Living in Winnebago, IL.

A Memorial Ceremony, following social distancing guidelines and requesting the public to wear masks, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in First Lutheran Church 627 Taylor Street Pecatonica, IL with Pastor Nord Swanstrom officiating. Cremation Rites were Accorded, with final resting place to be Pecatonica Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Church from 9:30 am until of Ceremony on Saturday.







