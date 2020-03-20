|
Frank Zoltan Dajka 1929—2020
Frank Zoltan Dajka, 90, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born August 17, 1929, in Manhattan, NY, the son of Frank and Julia (Szabo) Dajka. Frank served in the US Army for 20 years and 9 days, achieving the rank Sgt. 1st Class. In the military, he worked in automobile mechanics, Hungarian language, and research and development of nuclear power. After Army retirement, he went into Quality Control, working for Sundstrand and Warner Electric. After early retirement at 55, he volunteered in elementary schools for RPS205 for more than 25 years, earning a Those Who Excel award. Frank was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rockford. Survived by his sons, Frank, Dana, and Roy Dajka, and their mother, his ex-wife, Kimi Dajka; daughter, Erin (Neil Holley) Dajka, and her mother, his life partner, Teresa Wilmot; siblings, Yolanda Elizabeth Toth and Alfred Dale Dajka.
Memorial Service will be held on a future date at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rockford. Memorials may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner St., Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020