Franklin D.R. Baptist 1933—2020
Franklin D.R. Baptist, 87, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, July 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born June 30, 1933 in Green Bay, WI, the son of Harvey and Jenny (Farley) Baptist. He married the love of his life, Delores Ancona on July 27, 1957. Frank was a purchasing agent at Woodward Governor for 38 years. He enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. Frank loved bowling, so much so that he was the coach for the Harlem Middle School bowling team for many years. He also loved going on B & J casino trips while Karin was in charge of them. Frank was a caring man who was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Franklin is loved by his wife of 62 years, Delores. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Arnold, Rev. Louis Baptist, and Norbert.
Private inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
