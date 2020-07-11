1/1
Franklin D.R. Baptist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin D.R. Baptist 1933—2020
Franklin D.R. Baptist, 87, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, July 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born June 30, 1933 in Green Bay, WI, the son of Harvey and Jenny (Farley) Baptist. He married the love of his life, Delores Ancona on July 27, 1957. Frank was a purchasing agent at Woodward Governor for 38 years. He enjoyed playing golf and woodworking. Frank loved bowling, so much so that he was the coach for the Harlem Middle School bowling team for many years. He also loved going on B & J casino trips while Karin was in charge of them. Frank was a caring man who was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Franklin is loved by his wife of 62 years, Delores. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Arnold, Rev. Louis Baptist, and Norbert.
Private inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved