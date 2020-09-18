1/1
Franklin E. Berg
Franklin E. Berg 1934—2020
Franklin E. "Frank" Berg, 86, of Rockford, passed away in his home on September 14, 2020. Born June 30, 1934, in Rockford, the son of Simon and Marion (Oberg) Berg. Frank graduated from East High School, class of 1952, and received his degree in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University. He served in the US Army. Frank married Helen V. Magnuson on October 26, 1968; she predeceased him on September 30, 2013. Frank was employed for 4 years as a civil engineer for the State of Illinois Highway Department. He began his career with Rockford Blacktop in 1964 until he retired in 2001 as Vice President of the company. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where he was a Sunday morning greeter, and was a member of The Midway Village Museum Board for 22 years where he served as chairman of buildings and grounds. He was also a volunteer social organizer for students who attended the old Sovereign Grade School. Frank loved watching his grandchildren's sporting activities. He will be missed by many cherished friends and colleagues at Rockford Blacktop. Frank is survived by his daughters, Laura (Bob) Vincent of Pewaukee, WI, Janet (Curt) Buss of Leaf River, and Karen (John) Weidner of Green Bay, WI; grandchildren, Dr. Kelly (Troy DeGeorge) Klotz, Lauren Klotz, and Amber and Bryce Henninger; great-granddaughter, Sofia Helen Tyler; sister, Mary Ellen (Emery) Bartle; brothers, Ted, Gordy (Sue) and John (Paula) Berg; brother and sister-in law, Jerry and Dolores Magnuson; several nieces and nephews; and cousin, Fred (Connie) Carlson. Also predeceased by sisters- and brother-in law, Joyce Berg and Dr. David and Genevieve Krans.
Private family burial in Scandinavian Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Ave. Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
