Franklin Louis Stomberg

Franklin Louis Stomberg Obituary
Franklin Louis Stomberg 1936—2020
Franklin Louis Stomberg, 83, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2019 at SwedishAmerican Hospital. He was born November 6, 1936 in Chana, IL; the son of Enno A Stomberg and Lela Mae (Feary) Stomberg, he was the 8th of 9 children. He married the love of his life, Eloise Mae Hoke on April 20, 1957 in Oregon, IL at the Methodist church. They have one son, Franklin Jr in Rockford.
They then moved back to Cherry Valley, IL from Elk Grove Village. He retired from HMC Products as a manager in 2001.
Survived by his wife, Eloise; son, Franklin Jr; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Hoke) Radue and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, siblings, Clara Mae Classen, Dorothy Elizabeth Morris, Gladys Irene Wallin, Charles Emmett, Donald Stomberg, Floris J. Dempsey, and Audrey Love.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation from 11:30 until time of service. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. To express condolences online, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
