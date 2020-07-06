Fred Bliss 1935—2020
Fred Bliss, 84, died suddenly July 4th, 2020. Born September 23rd, 1935 in Rockford, and was raised and lived in Durand, Illinois for many years. Born to Raymond E. and Gladys (Ziegler) Bliss, both deceased. He graduated from Durand High School in 1953. Married Paula (Cascio) Vince in Rockton on October 30th, 1982. A life-time member of NRA, he was a fan of the Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks. He took pride and special care in the upkeep of his yard, and kept the birds and squirrels well fed. He enjoyed his trailer for many years at Lake Joy at Belmont, Wisconsin, and couldn't wait to get there every weekend possible when the campground opened each spring. He was a terrific dancer back when, and a great partner with Paula. Fred loved to trap shoot, and even got a trap team going while working at Greenlee Tool. He worked at Greenlee Tool for 43 years, retiring in 1997 as an ISO specialist. Fred was also the head of the Emergency Response Team at Greenlee's for 20 years. He was on the Board of Directors for the Greenlee Credit Union for 20 years, now renamed First Northern Credit Union. He was also an election judge for many years in Rockford at various locations. Fred was a member of Durand Masonic Lodge #302 for 55 plus years, a Past Master of the Lodge for two years, and former treasurer of the Lodge for 10 years, presently serving as Senior Warden. Also a member of the Valley of Freeport Scottish Rite Bodies, Freeport, Illinois, and member of Tebala Shrine Temple. He received the Lodge Builder Award in 2007. Fred was a member of the Durand Fire Department for 30 years, Served as chief for 14 years, and also a trustee and secretary of the Fire Department Board for 12 years. He retired as chief in 1983. But, during all those years and beyond his retiring as chief of the Durand Fire Department, he was a member of the Winnebago County Fire Protection District #1 for 30 years, and chief of the Dept. for 14 years. Also, Director of the village of Durand Civil Defense for 20 years. Member of the Winnebago County Search and Rescue Dive Team for 10 years after achieving an award as Senior Advanced Diver in scuba diving. Fred also served on the Board of Directors for the Southern Wisconsin/Northern Illinois Fire Rescue Association, receiving an honorary badge for 24 years of service. A member of the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association for 20 years. Fred was a dedicated and disciplined man in all he was involved in, and took it all seriously with dignity and pride. He was a quiet man, but always took time to greet a friend or a former co-worker where ever he was, and share what's happening.
Survivors include his loving wife, Paula of 37 years; his daughters Christy (Gavin) Byl of Durand, IL, Connie Saylor of Loves Park, IL, and son David (Nancy) Bliss of Durand, IL; his stepdaughter Teresa (Matthew) Walling of Rockford, IL; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandsons; brother Dennis (Marlene) Bliss of Rockton, IL; sister-in-law Angie Otts of Waukesha, WI, Regina (Rich) Mueller of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and brother in law, Vic (Cindi) Cascio, of Los Lunas, New Mexico. He was predeceased by his infant son, Jeffrey Fred Bliss, special grandson Robert Byl, and twin brother Ed Bliss. He was also predeceased by mother of his children, Margery (Bliss) Cotey and sister-in-law, Lil (Cascio) Olson. Fred will be missed terribly by so many because he touched so many lives.
A funeral service for Fred will take place at 12:00 p.m. on July 10th, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 North Rockton Avenue, Rockford, Illinois 61103. A walk through visitation at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial at Willwood Burial Park. To watch the service online, please visit www.zoom.us
at 12:00 p.m. with meeting I.D. 830 1576 2833. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Durand Fire Department, P.O. Box 185 Durand, IL 61024. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com