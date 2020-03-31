Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
Fred Peterson
Fred S. Peterson Jr.


1929 - 2020
Fred S. Peterson Jr. Obituary
Fred S. Peterson, Jr 1929—2020
Fred S. Peterson, Jr, age 90 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Parkview Home in Freeport. He was born August 15, 1929 in Rockford, IL; the son of the late Fred S. and Hilma (Erickson) Peterson, Sr. Fred graduated from East Rockford High School in 1947 and went on to graduate from Beloit College in 1951 where he was a member of Sigma Chi and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Fred served in the United States Army for 2 years. He later graduated from Beloit College with his Masters in teaching in 1964. He worked in the family floral business for 11 years. He then taught English and Literature at Hononegah High School for 30 plus years. He was a member of the Rockton Methodist Church. Fred was an avid traveler, traveling the whole world. He was also a patron of the fine arts. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Peter (Jane) White, Susan (Bob) Folgate, Eric (Patty) Keefer, Kurt Keefer, and Julie (Jim) Noll; 9 great nieces and nephews; and special friends, Jeff & Gina Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley White and Mary Keefer; and nephew, John White. A private interment will take place at Arlington Memorial Park in Rockford. A memorial fund has been established for the Beloit College and Rockton Methodist Church. Fred said if anyone wants to honor his memory they should read a good book and use proper grammar. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
