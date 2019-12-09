|
|
Fred Vines 1920—2019
Fred Vines of Rockford departed this earthly life December 4, 2019. He was born July 23, 1920 in Birmingham, Alabama the son of Charlie and George Ann Vines. Fred lived in Rockford 70 years after leaving the military service. He was married to the former Gloria Stewart, she preceded him in death. Fred was employed many years in foundry work by J.I. Case and Gunite Foundry. He also was know as the local handyman to many. Fred was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was a former member of New Fellowship Baptist Church formerly serving on the Trustee Board. He attended schools in Alabama.
Fred leaves to cherish many loving memories, five daughters, Mattie Caldwell, Pauline May, Nadine Hicks, Sylvia and Freddie Vines; three sons, Luther, Steven and Kevin Vines; grandchildren and a host of great and great great grandchildren; aunt, Mamie Winston; many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, daughter, Patricia Brown and son; parents, two brothers and one sisters.
Services will be held 12:00 noon Friday, December 13, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church 1720 Morgan Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019