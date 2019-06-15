|
|
Frederick (Fred) W. Bornkamp 1943—2019
Born May 2, 1943, age 76, a longtime Rockford resident, passed away Saturday June 8, 2019, at Lexington of Schaumburg. Fred grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Hawthorn High School in 1961. He went on to attend Aurora (College) University in Aurora, IL, for undergraduate studies and received his Master's Degree in Education from Springfield College in Springfield, MA. Fred began his career as a baseball and soccer coach at Aurora University before moving to the Stateline to teach and coach at Rockford (College) University. After a successful tenure with the "Regents," Fred transitioned to the private sector and began working in Human Resources at Sundstrand (United Technologies) where he was employed for twenty years.
In retirement, Fred was instrumental in organizing his high school reunions as well as the AU Class of '65 forty-fifth class reunion. He loved eating dinner at Lino's, golfing at Sandy Hollow, and picking apples in the fall at Edward's Orchard.
Gifted athlete, coach, umpire, AYSO Commissioner, Guilford High School Booster Club President – Fred spent many hours on both sides of the ball. It was his life's passion.
He is survived by Joyce (Thompson) Bornkamp. Daughters: Suzanne (Ryan) McCoy and Amy Bornkamp. Son: Joel (Steffanie) Bornkamp. Grandchildren: Jack, Nick, and Luke McCoy. Mother: Anna Bornkamp. He was preceded in death by his father Frederick Bornkamp and his brother Bruce Bornkamp.
Fred's family would like to thank the staff of Morningstar Village, Westbrook Senior Living, Lexington of Schaumburg, and Lexington Hospice for the compassion and care he received. A service of remembrance will take place at a later date. Interment will follow in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, New Jersey. Memorial donations may be made to Aurora University, 347 S. Gladstone Ave., Aurora, IL, 60506 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. www.michaelsfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019