|
|
Frederick W. Kunz 1937—2019
Frederick W. Kunz, 82, of Rockford, passed away peacefully August 1, 2019. Born July 23, 1937 in Peoria, IL, the son of Friedrich H. & Ellen (Arnold) Kunz. Graduated from Pekin High School, class of 1955. He earned his Bachelors degree from Illinois State University, then later his M.ED from Bradley. Married Judith "Judy" Johnson in Rockford on December 21, 1974. They spent 44 wonderful years together sharing their love of travel, antiques, and watching their family grow.
Frederick taught in both the Peoria School District and Rockford Public School District 205. He retired in 2005 after serving in education for forty-seven years. He then continued to serve in education as a substitute teacher at CLC. He was Co-president of the Winnebago County Retired Teachers Association, served in the board of directors for Illinois Retired Teachers Foundation and was President of Northern Illinois Antique Dealers. He was also involved with Science Olympiad, WHIZ KIDS, the President of Blackhawk Orchid Society, Board Chairman of Careers Etc., and involved with Rockford Civic Theather. His hobbies were collecting pottery, going to auctions and antiques shows, China painting and making jewelry (lost cast wax), but most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Survivors include wife Judy; daughter, Stephanie (Eric) Cluver of Fort Collins, CO; son, Derrick (Mandi) Kunz of Rockford, IL; 7 grandchildren: Christopher, Cameron, Cayla, Cara, and Caleb Cluver and Maci and Madisyn Kunz; brother, William (Jeanne) E. Kunz of Portola Valley, CA; sister, Dolly Stafford of Prairie Ville, LA; nephews William E. Kunz Jr, and Brian J. Kunz both of CA. Predeceased by parents.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday night and from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Winnebago County Retired Teachers Association (WCRTA) or Illinois Retired Teachers Association (IRTA) for a scholarship to be determined at a later time. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. – Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019