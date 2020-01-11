|
|
Fredrick R. Skrade 1927—2020
Fredrick "Fred" Roger Skrade, 92, of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born March 8, 1927, in Eastman, WI the son of Edwin and Edith (Bonney) Skrade. He attended Seneca High School in Seneca, WI class of 1944. Fred proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Cecelia Morovits on June 24, 1953. Fred went on to obtain his bachelor's degree in psychology from Northeastern Illinois University-School Without Walls program. In his younger years, he worked in southern Wisconsin as a cheese and butter maker. He later went on to become a field service engineer for Greenlee Textron where he worked for over 23 years. Fred was a man of deep faith and was ordained a Deacon on March 4, 1978, and ministered to the sick and homebound of St. Edward Parish. He also served the city of Rockford, IL as a police chaplain and a chaplain at OSF Hospital. Fred was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. He served as an assistant Boy Scout Master when his children were young. Fred enjoyed woodworking and especially time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Survived by his loving wife, Cecelia; Son-in-Law, Jerry Larson, children, Steven (Margo) Skrade, Mark (Jami) Skrade, Brian Skrade, Philip (Melinda) Skrade, Diane (Gary) Kisting, David (Sandra) Skrade, Mary (David) Kisting and Nancy (Larry) McKinney; grandchildren, Jason (Sabrina), David (Alan), Patrick (Lacey), Chad, Matthew, Michael (Jenni), Nick, Kate, Anna, Jake, Mattie, Ben, Charlie, Devin (Ansuya), Stephanie (Paul), Robert, Erik, Erica, Becca (David), Michael, Nathan, Meridith, Adrienne, Joe (Gladys), Chris (Katie), Gin (Nick) and Stephanie, and numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Johnson, Barbara (Chuck) Gremore and Douglas (Helen) Skrade and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; daughter, Patricia Larson; grandchildren, Timothy and James Kisting; brothers, Eugene (Harriet) Skrade and Carl Skrade. The family would like to thank Sister Angelica, the OSF Hospice staff and the staff at Cor Mariae for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a rosary recited at 8:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Visitation will continue Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 3004 11th St, Rockford, IL 61109. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church. Entombment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020