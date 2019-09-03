|
|
G. Willard Lindberg 1924—2019
G. Willard Lindberg 1924 – 2019
G. Willard "Will" Lindberg, 95, of Lombard, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Illinois. A private memorial service will be held, the date and location still to be determined. At this time, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Will's name to Visit Colorado - Colorado Welcome Center at Ft. Collins, 3745 E. Prospect Road, Ft. Collins, CO 80525; or, to the U.S.S. Hornet Museum P.O. Box 460, Alameda, CA 94501. Additional biographical information on Will is available at findagrave.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019