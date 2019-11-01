|
Gail Ann Peterson 1946—2019
Gail Ann Peterson, 72, of Pecatonica, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL, after a courageous two year battle with bladder cancer. She was born on November 4, 1946, in Prairie du Chien, WI, the daughter of Harold Norman and Betty Jean (Sorensen) Torsrud. She graduated from Harlem High School in Loves Park, Class of 1964 and attended Augustana College. Gail worked at J. I. Case Company in Rockford where she met her future husband. She married Craig Arthur Peterson on July 9, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Loves Park. Gail was a homemaker and owned a successful painting and wallpapering business for many years. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Pecatonica. Once she became a grandma, she spent many years lovingly taking care of many of her grandchildren. During their 53 years of marriage, Gail and Craig enjoyed traveling, annual family vacations in Wisconsin and spending countless hours with family and friends at their Peterson Pool. Gail loved decorating her home for all holidays, especially Christmas, collecting Precious Moments and always having a cat on her lap.
A special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton Avenue and Riverside Boulevard, especially those on the 6th floor.
Gail is survived by her loving husband, Craig Peterson of Pecatonica; son, Eric (Tami) Peterson of Lake Geneva, WI; daughters, Amy (Tim) Bukoski of Byron, Andrea (Heath) McGrew of Pecatonica; grandchildren, Taylor McGrew (Drake Merrick) of Moline, IL, Carter Bukoski of Phoenix, AZ, Jacob McGrew currently serving in the United States Navy in Okinawa, Japan, Mackenzie Peterson (Matthew Camp) of Milwaukee, WI, Elaine Peterson of Beloit, WI, Paige Bukoski of Byron, Cameron Bukoski of Byron, Charles Peterson of Ryde, England; sisters, Linda (Jim) Lau, Susan Mitchell, Shelly (Mark) Martin. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Adell Peterson; brothers-in-law, Kent (Lori) Peterson, John (Kay) Peterson; along with many special nieces and nephews. Gail was a friend to all, including those at church, her Potluck gals, neighbors and many in the community.
She is predeceased by her parents; brother, Tom Torsrud; infant sister Lori Torsrud.
Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 627 Taylor St., Pecatonica with the Reverend Nord Swanstrom officiating. Memorial visitation 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Cremation rites accorded. Private interment at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery near Pecatonica. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the First Lutheran Church in Pecatonica and Friends Forever Humane Society in Freeport. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
