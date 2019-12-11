|
|
Gail Highland 1948—2019
Gail Highland, 71, died peacefully Sunday December 8, 2019 with her family at her side while at the Ascension Seton Williamson Medical Center (ASWMC), Round Rock, Texas.
Gail was born to Velma Mink Simpson and William McKinley Simpson in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
Gail is survived by her three children (and their spouses): Karri Alagna (Chris) of Naperville, Illinois; Paul Highland (Carrie) of Pekin, Illinois; and Jamie Quarandillo (Josh) of Central, South Carolina. Gail was the very proud and loving grandmother of ten: Nicholas, Jansen, Jordyn, Maria, Haley Rae, Raja, Benjamin, Alexis, Leighton, and Zachary. Gail is also survived by her brothers Daniel and Joseph Simpson of Tennessee.
Gail will be missed by very special friends Erin Barrett of Round Rock, Texas; Maude Loewenstein of Georgetown, Texas, Diane Prevett of Durand, Illinois; and Joyce O'Connell of Dunlap, Illinois. Gail further leaves behind many dear friends who also became victims of the insidious effects of dementia.
In 2002, Gail met her companion and partner Brian Kelly. Together they lived in Cary, Illinois; Marengo, Illinois; and finally settling in Sun City Texas, located in Georgetown.
In her day; Gail became a talented photographer, an avid hiker and camper, a happy cook, and an experienced worldwide traveler.
Gail worked for 40 years as the office manager for Crown Machine Shop of Rockford, Illinois; a company started by her father. In 2014, Gail retired.
Also, in 2014, Gail was diagnosed with a dementia. With courage and grace, she fought the disease until the very end. During this time Gail became a dedicated volunteer for the PALS Ministry of the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Georgetown where she thrived creating custom greeting card kits. She subsequently became a participant at the Special Friends Ministry of the Worship Place, also in Georgetown.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the wonderful staffs of Georgetown Living, PALS, Special Friends, and ASWMC for the compassionate, professional, and dedicated care extended to Gail.
Gail was the gracious donor of herself to the Biggs Institute of San Antonio, Texas, and to Science Care of Phoenix, Arizona.
Memorials are tentatively planned for late Spring or early summer in Ewing, Virginia, where her ashes shall be interred near her mother and father, and in Georgetown. Details and specifics will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers; please consider donating to PALS Place c/o FUMC, 410 E. University Ave, Georgetown, Texas 78626, in memory of Gail. Checks can be made payable to FUMC PALS Place.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019