Gail Mae Hodge 1945—2020
Gail Mae Hodge, 75, of Rockton, passed away peacefully Thursday June 18, in her home. Born March 27, 1945 in Rockford. Daughter of Gerald and Gertrude (Wiler) Baker. United in marriage to C. Keith Hodge on April 3, 1971 in Rockford. He predeceased her on December 16, 2013. Gail was a Registered Nurse having worked at Rockford Memorial Hospital in the ER for many years until she went to Swedish American Immediate Care rotating among the locations. Gail found enjoyment in reading and listening to music. She loved to travel, anything Disney or Wizard of Oz. The Family wishes to thank all the Doctors, Nurses and Hospice that gave her special loving care. Survivors include her daughter, Katherine Hodge; grandson, Hayden Sularz; siblings, James (Nancy) Baker, Janice Couch, Francis (Loretta) Baker; several nieces and nephews. Gail was so loved by so many that there is too many names to mention of special friends who have been by her side throughout her life's journey. Predeceased by her parents; spouse; sister, Sharon (George) Miller; brother-in-law, Jerry Couch. Celebration of Life Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 23 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Walk Thru visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Gail Mae Hodge, 75, of Rockton, passed away peacefully Thursday June 18, in her home. Born March 27, 1945 in Rockford. Daughter of Gerald and Gertrude (Wiler) Baker. United in marriage to C. Keith Hodge on April 3, 1971 in Rockford. He predeceased her on December 16, 2013. Gail was a Registered Nurse having worked at Rockford Memorial Hospital in the ER for many years until she went to Swedish American Immediate Care rotating among the locations. Gail found enjoyment in reading and listening to music. She loved to travel, anything Disney or Wizard of Oz. The Family wishes to thank all the Doctors, Nurses and Hospice that gave her special loving care. Survivors include her daughter, Katherine Hodge; grandson, Hayden Sularz; siblings, James (Nancy) Baker, Janice Couch, Francis (Loretta) Baker; several nieces and nephews. Gail was so loved by so many that there is too many names to mention of special friends who have been by her side throughout her life's journey. Predeceased by her parents; spouse; sister, Sharon (George) Miller; brother-in-law, Jerry Couch. Celebration of Life Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 23 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Walk Thru visitation at 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.