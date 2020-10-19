Gail Roberta Parker 1925—2020
Gail Roberta Parker, 95 years old, peacefully left this world FridaySaturday, October, 176, 2020, in Galena, Illinois. Born in Yankton, South Dakota to the parents of Verner E. F. Gustafson and Lauretta Kuntz. Gail married Robert A. Parker in Mason City, Iowa on June 15, 1947. Her beloved husband preceded her in death on July 15, 1981 in Rockford, Illinois. Gail graduated from Mason City High School in Iowa and continued her education at Mason City Junior College. She later went to then graduated from Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Illinois, where she could pursued her passion to of helping people. Gail worked in obstetrics and emergency room multiple hospital departments and wasas well as a caseworker in Michigan before moving to Illinois, where she was an office nurse for pediatrician Dr. J. Howard Laubscher. . Gail was a devoted wife and mother from the years 1956-1978. She then served as a part time school nurse for Pecatonica School District 321, and ended her careerretired as a staff nurse for from the Northern Illinois Blood Bank where she retired. Gail was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She remained an active member of First Evangelical Covenant Church until her move to Galena. Gail is survived by her childrendaughter, Jan (Daniel) Gilbert and Jay R. parker; granddaughtersgrandchildren, Katie (Jay) Tuck,and Emily (Luke) GilbertAnderson, Andrew (Maggie) Gilbert; Tabitha (Jimmy) Dorn; Jacob Parker; great-grandchildren Trey, Phoebe, and Junia Tuck; Drew and Ellie Gail Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Cathy Parker; grandson Junior Parker; parents;; infant brother; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel (Wayne) Chapin and Helen (Linden) Schaffer; as well as many nieces and nephews. Proverbs 4:18; But the path of the righteous is like the light of dawn, which shines brighter and brighter until full day; Philippians 1:23b My desire is to depart and be with Christ, for that is far better; 2 Corinthians 5: 8 We are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord; 1Thessalonians 4:13-14 But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep.
Private burial with memorials to Charis Classical Academy of Madison; www.charisclassical.com
or P.O. Box 5642, Madison,WI 53705. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com
