Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
4700 Augustana Dr
Rockford, IL 61107
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
4700 Augustana Drive
Rockford, IL
Garry L. Tubbesing


1950 - 2019
Garry L. Tubbesing Obituary
Garry L. Tubbesing 1950—2019
Garry L. Tubbesing, 69, of Rockford, passed away September 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 7, 1950, in Rockford, to Earl C. and Virginia (Swanson) Tubbesing. Garry was a 1969 graduate of East High, and worked in the automotive business for 36 years, with especially fond memories of the Humphry Crew. He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, currently serving on the Council as an usher, and a 9 year volunteer at Carpenter's Place. As a lifetime member of the Lyran Society, Garry served as its president for 12 years. He married Linda "Lyn" Aarli on March 14, 1993 in Rockford. Garry could identify any old automobile and loved to travel and take cruises and spend time with his family.
Survived by his wife, Lyn; children, Adam (Sara) Tubbesing and Amy (Jerry) Johns; step-children, Eric (Tonya) Aarli, Matt (Jacki) Aarli and Melissa (Brian) Hartline; grandchildren, Chris, Zack, Jay, Dylan, Gage, Ashley (Tray), Tim (Kaitlyn), Makayla, Aidan, Lyric, Laney, Johnathan and Emily; great-grandchildren, Adrien, Solana and Amari; brother, Todd; brother-in-law Larry (Joan)Ludwig; numerous god children; and furry friends Sally, Hilda, Louie and Sitka. "Grandpa Goonie" was also loved by all of Lyn Lyn's daycare children. Predeceased by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4700 Augustana Drive, Rockford Illinois, with Memorial Visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. A Celebration of Life will follow the Memorial Service at the Lyran Society, 1115 4th Avenue, Rockford, Illinois. Memorial donations may be made in Garry's name to The Carpenter's Place or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
