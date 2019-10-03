Home

Delehanty Funeral Home
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Gary A. Young


1949 - 2019
Gary A. Young Obituary
Gary A. Young 1949—2019
Gary A. Young, 70, of Machesney Park passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Born Aug. 24, 1949, in Rockford, the son of Albert and Verna (Smith) Young. Married Laura Stewart on Nov. 18, 1978, in Machesney Park. Employed by Wallem International Belvidere for 9 years and Farm Power for 40 years. Member of Harrison Bible Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Laura; children, Jason (Kelly), Charles (Becky), Christine (fiancé, Scott) and Christopher Young; grandchildren, Lucas, Laci, Noah and Cooper; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his parents; sister, Sharon; and canine companion, Hoss.
Service at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Burial in Harlem Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in the funeral home. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
