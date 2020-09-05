Gary Coltrain 1941—2020

Gary Dean Coltrain, loving husband, "Dad" of three children, "Papa" of eight grandchildren, and "Great Gravy" of ten great-grandchildren, passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Rockford, IL, surrounded by his family following a short illness. He was born on May 24, 1941 in Mystic, Iowa to Floyd and Gwen Coltrain. Gary married Carol Knodle, the love of his life, on December 24, 1962. He worked at Rockford Drop Forge, was an Owner/ Operator, and finished his career at A&B Freight Lines in Rockford, Illinois.

Gary loved life. He was an avid fisherman and traveler. Gary enjoyed camping with his family and his many Kings of the Road camping club friends. Gary was the life of any party and loved a good laugh.

Predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Gwen Coltrain, sisters Shirley and Pamela, and brother Randy. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol Coltrain of Byron; son, Kurt Coltrain of Leaf River; daughter, Darci (Todd) Eisele of Leaf River; son, Craig (Lisa) Coltrain of Byron; grandchildren: Stacy, Jessi, Jory, Jade, Jenner, Taylor, Ashley, and Austin; great-grandchildren: Jasmine, Faith, Savannah, Lavender, Wilder, Owen, Wyatt, Onyx, Paxton, and Brixon; and sisters Bonnie and Judy Coltrain of New Milford, IL. A private Celebration of Life will be held by his immediate family in his honor.



