|
|
Gary D. Johnson 1936—2019
Gary D. Johnson, 82, of Rockford, formerly of Chadwick, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Survived by his wife, Arlene; sons, Brian Keith of San Diego, Ca, Eric Alan (Christine Schweizer) Johnson of Kingston, IL and Kevin C. (Tanya Steffa) Johnson of Fennimore, WI; daughter, Karla M. (Tim) Dorgan; grandchildren, Richelle (P.J.) Mahaffey, Ryan Johnson, Kale Johnson, Gwen Johnson, and Danya Dorgan; and great-grandchild, Helen Mahaffey. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Alduayne M. Johnson 2017; and grandson, Shane T. Dorgan 2018.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1601 Avenue F, Sterling, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. To view a full obituary visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019