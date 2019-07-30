Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
1601 Avenue F
Sterling, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
1601 Avenue F
Sterling, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary D. Johnson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary D. Johnson Obituary
Gary D. Johnson 1936—2019
Gary D. Johnson, 82, of Rockford, formerly of Chadwick, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Survived by his wife, Arlene; sons, Brian Keith of San Diego, Ca, Eric Alan (Christine Schweizer) Johnson of Kingston, IL and Kevin C. (Tanya Steffa) Johnson of Fennimore, WI; daughter, Karla M. (Tim) Dorgan; grandchildren, Richelle (P.J.) Mahaffey, Ryan Johnson, Kale Johnson, Gwen Johnson, and Danya Dorgan; and great-grandchild, Helen Mahaffey. Predeceased by his parents; brother, Alduayne M. Johnson 2017; and grandson, Shane T. Dorgan 2018.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1601 Avenue F, Sterling, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. To view a full obituary visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
Download Now