Gary K. Olson 1936—2019
Gary K. Olson, 82, of Loves Park, IL, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 26, 2019 after a sudden illness. He was born November 3, 1936 in Osage, IA, the son of James and Ruth (Jeffries) Olson. Gary married the love of his life, Deloris Jeanene Greeley on June 19, 1952. He was employed as a machinist and a foreman at Ingersoll Milling for 32 years. Gary was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church, where he and Jeanene were very active. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and was very mechanically inclined. Gary loved the outdoors and camping, and was a member of the Forest City Sams. Most of all, he loved his family and his animals. Gary was the patriarch of our family and he will truly be missed.
Gary is loved and missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Deloris Jeanene; children, Sherri (Dan) Balderrama, Kevin (Gayle) Olson, DuWayne (Cindy) Olson, Keith (Sue) Olson, Candy (Gene) Brockway, and Mark (Patti) Olson; grandchildren, Gary Whitten, Sadie Rawajih, Brandon Whitten, Star Whitten, Andrew Olson, Steve Olson, Ashley Wichman, Amy Boomer, Jacob Olson, Jarrod Olson, Eric Brockway, Jeremy Brockway, Kelsey Olson, and Kyley Olson; numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; siblings, Kenny Olson, Connie Olson Taylor, Sonja Adams, Sandra Booth, and Colleen Olson-Jackson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter-in-law, Lisa Olson.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 343 Grand Ave, Loves Park, IL 61111 with a visitation to be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Noah's Ark. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019