Gary L. Campbell 1940—2020
Gary Lee Campbell, 80, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born January 4, 1940 in Rockford. Son of Fay and Evelyn (Oncken) Campbell. Veteran of the United States Army having served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. United in Marriage to Sally L. Baxter on August 15, 1970 in Centennial United Methodist Church in Rockford. Retired after many years of Hardware and Tool Sales from Twin City. Member of St Mark Lutheran Church and member of the Union Grange. Loved singing with church choir Seva Soner Mendelson Corale and Messiah. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Sally; son, Joel (Susan) Jacobson; sister, Shirley (Jerry) Johannes; granddaughter, Amber (Joshua) Domski; great-grandson, Wade Domski; nieces, Kelly, Kyla and Kathy. Predeceased by his parents; grandson, Kyle Malott. Celebration of Life Graveside Service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Walk Thru Visitation on Friday, June 12 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. inside Sunset Funeral Home. Facial Masks are required for the Visitation per CDC guidelines. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.