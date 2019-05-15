|
Gary L. Heitz 1940—2019
Gary L. Heitz, 79, of Rockford passed away suddenly Friday, May 10, 2019. Gary was a retired auto technician. He loved NASCAR, hunting and fishing. Lived a life of recovery thru AA for 35 years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Tippy (Dagmar) Heitz; sons, Brian Heitz, Stacy (Sharon) Heitz, Leland Hoffman, Ryan Clair; stepchildren, Gene (Michaelene) Tracey, Sandi M. Tracey; 8 grandchildren; and brother, Keith (Edith) Heitz.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Fellowship to follow at the Alano Club of Rockford, 1210 11th Street, Rockford. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gary's family or to the Alano Club of Rockford would be appreciated. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2019