Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Alano Club of Rockford
1210 11th Street
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Heitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Heitz


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary L. Heitz Obituary
Gary L. Heitz 1940—2019
Gary L. Heitz, 79, of Rockford passed away suddenly Friday, May 10, 2019. Gary was a retired auto technician. He loved NASCAR, hunting and fishing. Lived a life of recovery thru AA for 35 years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Tippy (Dagmar) Heitz; sons, Brian Heitz, Stacy (Sharon) Heitz, Leland Hoffman, Ryan Clair; stepchildren, Gene (Michaelene) Tracey, Sandi M. Tracey; 8 grandchildren; and brother, Keith (Edith) Heitz.
Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. Fellowship to follow at the Alano Club of Rockford, 1210 11th Street, Rockford. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gary's family or to the Alano Club of Rockford would be appreciated. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now