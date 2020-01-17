Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
View Map
Gary L. Rosendahl


1956 - 2020
Gary L. Rosendahl Obituary
Gary L. Rosendahl 1956—2020
Gary L. Rosendahl, 64, of Rockton, IL returned to his heavenly home on January 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with kidney disease and cancer.
Gary was born to Kermit and Phyllis Rosendahl on January 1, 1956 in Minot, North Dakota. He graduated from Fairmount High in 1974, and attended ND State College of Science, and Valley City State University. His journalism career began at the Wahpeton Daily News. In 1990 he moved to Monroe, WI to work for the Monroe Times, and eventually, The Independent Register in Brodhead, WI as the editor.
He met his wife Barbara (Dickson) Goble in 1998. They were married June 18, 1999 and soon adopted their daughters,Kaylee Jin and Sienna Gabrielle.
In 2009 he started his own publication, Brodhead Free Press. He worked diligently and proudly, covering Brodhead and its surrounding communities.
Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Kaylee, Sienna, April (Eric) Meyer, Amber (Derrick) Lau, and Justin (Amanda) Goble; his parents, Kermit (June Young) Rosendahl, and Phyllis Jackson; his sister, Linda Rosendahl (John Mayne); step-siblings, Mei Young and Andy Young; 1 niece; and his 8 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11:00am with a visitation from 10:00am until the service on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe 61073. A visitation will also be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00pm in the funeral home. Burial in Willowbrook Cemetery, Roscoe. To read the full obituary or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
