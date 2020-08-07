1/1
Gary L. Swenson 1945—2020
Gary L. Swenson, 75, of Roscoe was called home Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born January 30, 1945, in Freeport, the son of Lawrence and Mae (Mann) Swenson. Married Joy L. Ingebretsen on May 26, 1979, in Loves Park. Formerly employed by National Lock. Retired in 2005 from Amerock after 34 years. Member of Grace Lutheran Church. He loved waterskiing, attending car shows, Elvis, Johnny Cash, John Wayne and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Survivors include his wife, Joy; brother, Jack (Linda) Swenson-Schelin; sister, Diane (Jesse) Pipkin; sister-in-law, Nancy (Sonny) Milani; numerous nieces and nephews; loving, special pets, Rainbow and April Ann. Predeceased by his parents; sister, Sharon Smith; and nephew, Doug Schelin. Special thanks to the critical care unit at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation rites accorded. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
