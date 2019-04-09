|
Gary Lee Brady 1952—2019
Gary L. Brady, 66, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in River Bluff Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 13, 1952 in Rockford, a twin son of Frank E. and Alice (Chiodini) Brady. He graduated from West High School in 1971. Gary retired from Rockford Memorial Hospital and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading and watching shows on world history. Gary really liked Star Treck and SiFi. Survivors include his sisters, Paula J. Brady and Karla O. Neimeyer; a brother, Patrick Brady; and other close family members. He was predeceased by his parents and his twin brother, Jerry Brady.
Mass of Christian Burial at noon, Friday, April 12, 2019 in St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. Second St., Rockford with Fr. Leonard Jacobs as Celebrant. Entombment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For online condolences, go to sundbergfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019